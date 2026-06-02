When Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that Maruti Suzuki would launch India's first E100-compatible vehicle on June 5, World Environment Day, it marked another milestone in the country's ambitious ethanol programme. Over the past few years, India has rapidly expanded ethanol blending in petrol, achieving the government's 20 per cent blending target ahead of schedule. Policymakers have pitched ethanol as a way to reduce crude oil imports, improve energy security, and create an additional source of income for farmers.

But while E20 involves blending ethanol with petrol, an E100 vehicle runs on nearly pure ethanol. That raises a new question: can ethanol move beyond blending targets and become a practical transport fuel for Indian consumers?

For the consumers, it comes down to a simple calculation: do the savings outweigh the practical challenges? The biggest attraction: Cheaper running costs The strongest case for E100 vehicles is the potential to lower fuel expenses. According to Adithya Jayakar, joint managing director of auto components manufacturer UCAL Ltd, consumers could see meaningful savings if ethanol remains competitively priced against petrol. "The running cost advantage of E100 vehicles could be quite significant, particularly if ethanol pricing remains favourable compared to petrol," Jayakar said. "Consumers could realistically expect a reduction of around 25 to 35 per cent in per-kilometre fuel expenses."

For daily commuters and commercial users, such savings could prove attractive at a time when fuel costs remain a significant part of household and business budgets. However, the economics are not entirely straightforward. Ethanol contains less energy than petrol, meaning vehicles typically consume more fuel to cover the same distance. Jayakar acknowledged that mileage on a litre-to-litre basis could be lower, although improvements in flex-fuel engine calibration are narrowing the gap. "The overall value proposition of lower fuel costs and reduced emissions makes E100 a compelling alternative for the future," he said. While lower running costs are likely to drive consumer interest, industry bodies argue the benefits extend beyond household budgets.

"Ethanol should not be seen merely as a cheaper fuel alternative, but as a strategic energy-security solution that supports rural incomes, lowers emissions and reduces exposure to volatile global crude markets," said Bharati Balaji, deputy director general at the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA). "Ethanol has the potential to remain competitively priced versus petrol over the long term, particularly because it is domestically produced and reduces dependence on imported crude oil." What are the challenges? 1. Fuel stations are limited The biggest challenge for consumers may not be the vehicle itself but where to refuel it. While India has built significant ethanol-handling capacity through the Ethanol Blended Petrol programme, E100 requires a different level of infrastructure.

"E100 represents a more advanced stage of ethanol adoption and requires additional technical preparedness beyond current E20 infrastructure," Balaji said. "At present, not all retail outlets may be immediately ready for nationwide E100 deployment, but targeted pilots and dedicated retail channels can enable a phased rollout. International experience shows that retail preparedness, logistics and vehicle compatibility are critical enablers for scaling higher ethanol adoption," he added. Fuel stations dispensing E100 would require dedicated storage tanks, compatible pipelines and upgraded dispensing equipment because ethanol absorbs moisture more readily and is more corrosive than petrol. Industry executives expect any rollout to begin in ethanol-surplus regions before expanding nationwide.

Ravi Gupta, chairman of the Sugar Bioenergy Group at the Indian Federation of Green Energy, said costs could be contained through a phased rollout in states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region. 2. Mileage trade-offs Even if ethanol remains cheaper per litre, consumers will likely scrutinise real-world mileage. Gupta noted that pure ethanol delivers less energy per litre than petrol, raising concerns around operating economics. "The consumers bear the cost of vehicles. The government outgo may be very small in terms of tax concessions to make flexi-fuel cars more lucrative for customers," he said.

While manufacturers argue that modern flex-fuel technology can offset part of this disadvantage, the actual savings consumers experience will depend on the balance between ethanol prices and fuel efficiency. "While E10 can run in most conventional vehicles and E20 requires only moderate modifications, E100 requires fully compatible flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) equipped with corrosion-resistant engine components, modified fuel injection systems, and electronic sensors that can adjust to varying ethanol blends," Gupta said. He added, "India is still at an early stage in this transition. Scaling E100 will require coordinated investments not only from oil marketing companies and fuel retailers, but also from automobile manufacturers, policymakers and the agricultural supply chain."

3- Maintenance and servicing ecosystem Another question consumers are likely to ask is whether E100 vehicles will cost more to maintain. Jayakar said E100-compatible vehicles require specially designed fuel systems and engine components capable of handling higher ethanol content. However, once those systems are integrated by manufacturers, maintenance costs should remain broadly comparable to conventional petrol vehicles. "In some cases, cleaner combustion properties of ethanol may even help reduce carbon deposits inside the engine over time," he said. The larger challenge, he added, would be ensuring fuel quality consistency and building servicing capabilities as adoption expands.

4- Resale uncertainty and consumer confidence Like every new automotive technology, E100 vehicles will also face a perception challenge. Jayakar identified reliability, fuel availability, resale value and long-term performance as some of the key concerns that could influence consumer behaviour. "Many consumers are still unfamiliar with flex-fuel technology and may initially hesitate unless they clearly understand the economic and environmental benefits," he said. For now, the first wave of buyers is likely to consist of early adopters, commercial users and consumers operating in regions with strong ethanol availability. Winners and losers If E100 adoption gains momentum, the biggest beneficiaries could be India's ethanol ecosystem.

Demand growth could encourage fresh investments in distilleries, storage infrastructure and logistics while creating additional markets for agricultural feedstocks such as sugarcane, maize and grains. Industry representatives argue that India's transition towards multiple ethanol feedstocks has reduced the risk of supply disruptions. "The key strength of India's programme today is its transition toward a diversified, multi-feedstock ecosystem involving sugarcane, maize, surplus rice and grains," Balaji said. That diversification, experts argue, could help cushion ethanol supply against regional crop failures and seasonal fluctuations. Industry executives also argue that evaluating E100 solely through mileage may overlook some of the broader economic benefits.

"When coupled with flex fuel vehicles, areas with surplus ethanol could meet a large proportion of their mobility fuel needs with renewable fuel and in the process, also save the diesel used to transport ethanol to the OMCs' blending stations," said Samir Somaiya, chairman and managing director of Godavari Biorefineries. Yet the expansion of ethanol has also revived long-standing debates about its broader environmental and agricultural impact. Critics have long raised concerns about diverting food crops towards fuel production, increasing dependence on water-intensive crops such as sugarcane and placing additional pressure on groundwater resources. Questions around land use and the environmental footprint of large-scale ethanol production continue to feature in policy debates.

Industry executives counter that expanding the feedstock base and improving agricultural productivity can reduce such risks over time. What this means for India's mobility transition The launch of India's first E100 vehicle is unlikely to replace electric vehicles or conventional fuels overnight. Instead, it adds another route to India's evolving mobility transition. Somaiya said the shift should be viewed as an evolution rather than a complete overhaul of the existing fuel ecosystem. "Countries such as Brazil have shown that flex-fuel ecosystems develop progressively through vehicle readiness, fuel availability and enabling policy," he said. "In fact, the Brazil model allows for hydrous ethanol to be dispensed directly from the pump. While some investments will be needed in fuel stations, storage, supply chains and flex-fuel compatible vehicles to support E100 adoption, the infrastructure can be built in phases alongside rising demand rather than through a one-time nationwide overhaul," he added.