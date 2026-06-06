TVS Motor announces premium bespoke experience channel TVS Paddock

TVS Motor Company (TVSM), part of TVS Venu, a global leader in the two- and three-wheeler segments, on Saturday announced TVS Paddock as its exclusive retail channel dedicated to its premium portfolio, setting a new benchmark in customer-centric retail and ownership experiences.

TVS Paddock is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of FY27 through an exclusive premium retail channel, purposefully designed to deliver a bespoke and elevated customer experience, reflecting the brand's heritage, craftsmanship and premium positioning.

This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in the company's premium mobility journey, bringing together immersive brand engagement, personalised service and exceptional after-sales support under one distinguished retail ecosystem.

TVS Motor has been racing for over four decades and has long believed that motorsport is the ultimate testbed for engineering excellence and performance innovation. This philosophy continues to shape its premium portfolio, where racing remains the backbone of product development and customer engagement across its premium range of products. India is one of the world's fastest-growing premium mobility markets, driven by rising affluent consumers and evolving luxury lifestyles. Today's aspirational customers seek more than a product — they seek self-expression, personalisation, community and immersive brand interactions. TVS Motor has gone beyond the product to create engaging brand ecosystems through communities, experiences, merchandise, accessories and multiple collaborations, which will form part of the journey at TVS Paddock.

TVS Motor's values of customer obsession and innovation have led to the development of the all-new retail ecosystem, TVS Paddock. Designed by Checkland Kindleysides, a boutique retail design agency specialising in culture-shaping retail experiences based in London, UK, TVS Paddock is aimed at meeting the evolving needs and aspirations of premium motorcycle enthusiasts, the company said. The retail network reimagines the customer journey — from first interaction to lifelong ownership. Each outlet is thoughtfully crafted to deliver a seamless and elevated experience that combines product discovery, expert consultation, community engagement and world-class service in a sophisticated, reassuring and welcoming environment.