Global debut of Toyota's ninth-gen Camry, gets petrol-hybrid powertrain

Toyota has revealed the ninth generation model of its D-segment sedan, Camry. D-segment cars are those with lengths between 4500 and 5,000 millimetres. The latest Toyota Camry is based on the same TNGA-K platform as earlier. Thus, the new Camry can't be called an all-new model, but this is certainly a major update over its predecessor, a report published in Motorbeam (MB) said.



New Toyota Camry's exterior design

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The new Camry's design is consistent with Toyota's design philosophy. However, because of its sharp styling elements, it reminds you of a Lexus. The new Camry gets a sharp headlight cluster, a sporty bumper with a new grille, and a new diamond-cut alloy wheel design with a rear design that looks inspired by the Lexus ES, Motorbeam reported. The latest Camry also gets two new colour options: Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal.

New Toyota Camry's interior design

The new Camry's dashboard design gives it a more European look. The car's interior has straight lines, unlike the busy design in the outgoing model. The MB report said the steering wheel gets a premium-looking design, along with a 12.3-inch dual-screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

New Toyota Camry's engine

The new Camry has a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine that returns a combined output of 225 HP. An all-wheel drive variant has an additional motor generator that produces a little more power at 232 HP. Both drivetrains are paired with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (eCVT).

Toyota no longer offers the performance-oriented V6 engine in its Camry lineup. The Japanese carmaker has said that they are moving to all Hybrid, and a new engine has been designed for improved performance and driving experience.