Govt clears way for self-driving, safety car tech to reduce road deaths

India has scrapped a licence requirement for radar sensors, freeing automakers to adopt technology that helps cars avoid crashes and drive themselves by sensing surrounding objects, in a bid to make some of the world's deadliest roads safer.

The world's third-largest car market, India, reported more than 177,000 deaths in nearly half a million road accidents in 2024, the latest figures show.

In a notice on Thursday, the government waived the licence requirement for radar sensors operating in the frequency band from 77GHz to 81 GHz. That lets companies enable the technology without the government having to separately assign the airwaves.