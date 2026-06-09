Automakers tell NITI they cannot trace old vehicles under ELV rules regime

NITI Aayog did not immediately respond to Business Standard's queries regarding the matter.
Concerns over traceability were accompanied by criticism of Automated Testing Stations, which were introduced under the Vehicle Scrappage Policy to identify unfit vehicles through fitness tests.
An executive from a foreign passenger vehicle manufacturer said ATSs were expected to become a key source of ELVs for the formal recycling ecosystem, but that was not happening. "As per our information, almost 95 per cent, more than 95 per cent, of the vehicles that go to ATSs come out as fit vehicles. So, they are not turning into ELVs after going into an ATS," the executive said during the meeting, according to sources.