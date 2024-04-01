Ola's electric ride: Leads the charge with 53,186 scooters in March

Led by Ola Electric, which registered an industry record of 53,186 vehicles in March, electric two-wheeler (e2W) penetration hit a record at 8.91 per cent — the highest ever for a month (based on Vahan data).

The company’s Chief Marketing Officer Anshul Khandelwal says that they see the momentum continuing in 2024-25 as they now have e2ws that will be delivered from April, focused on the affordable mass market, thus covering the entire price spectrum for customers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

When asked whether the March numbers were an exception because companies were liquidating their stocks as Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME-II) was being replaced with a new scheme in which subsidies have been halved and capped at only Rs 10,000, Khandelwal said: “In May last year when subsidies were dropped by a third, it gave a huge jolt to the industry, and prices had to be increased substantially by Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000, leading to a slowdown in sales. Also, at that time, one only had premium products over Rs 1 lakh. But now Ola has been able to bring down its cost of production substantially by scale and engineering; it has more models, especially an entire range in the value and affordable segment. So a reduction in subsidy won’t make much of a difference to growth.”