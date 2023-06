Greentheonly has been looking into Tesla's vehicle code for years and has found interesting things like the fact that Tesla can restrict access to power seats and the centre camera in the Model 3 before they are actually activated. Elon Mode was discovered and enabled by this hacker in its most recent utilisation.

Regarding Tesla vehicles, Elon Musk, CEO of the company appears to have a hidden advantage. A skilled Tesla software hacker, calling himself "greentheonly," has recently discovered a secret feature known as 'Elon Mode'. The hacker provided preliminary footage of the system in use to confirm that this elusive mode permits hands-free driving. "Greentheonly" confirms the existence and functionality of "Elon Mode," despite the fact that its specific settings were not made public.