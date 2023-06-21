Volkswagen offering up to Rs 1.40 lakh discounts on Taigun and Virtus



The discounts are applicable for the 2022 and 2023 model years of the cars and also on cars that come powered with BS6 Phase-2 compliant engines, the report said. Volkswagen dealers are offering steep discounts of up to Rs 1.40 lakh on their cars, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. Its compact SUV, Taigun is available at a discount of Rs 1.40 lakh, whereas, its sedan, the Virtus can be purchased for Rs 1.20 lakh less than the listed price.



It is likely that buyers can avail of discounts over and above these offers as they finalise their purchase. The final offer price also varies from dealer to dealer and the kind of negotiations that happen between the dealership and the customer. Volkswagen's premium SUV Tiguan also gets a discount of Rs 30,000 but unlike the Taigun and the Virtus, the discount is only for models that do not comply with BS6 Phase 2 norms.

Discounts on Volkswagen Taigun

For the 2022 model Taigun, there is a discount in the range of Rs 65,000-1.4 lakh, depending on the variant one decides to buy. The highest discount is on the Topline manual variant, whereas the Comfortline manual gets the lowest discount, ACI reported.

Discounts on Volkswagen Virtus

The 2022 models of Virtus Comforline and Highline manual variants get the highest discount of 1.20 lakh. On the other hand, Virtus GT Plus automatic variant gets the lowest discount of Rs 20,000.

The Virtus Comfortline sells at Rs 11.48 lakh ex-showroom and after applying the discounts, the car's price comes down to Rs 10.28 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it a great chance for those wanting to own one.

