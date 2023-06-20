Home / Industry / Auto / Riding your 2-wheeler without a helmet? Ola's upcoming tech won't allow it

Riding your 2-wheeler without a helmet? Ola's upcoming tech won't allow it

Ola is not the only company making advances in this technology. TVS also recently announced that it was working to build a camera-based helmet reminder system

BS Web Team New Delhi
Riding your 2-wheeler without a helmet? Ola's upcoming tech won't allow it

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 11:16 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The country's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ola is working on a technology that can detect if a rider is wearing a helmet or not, Autocar India (ACI) reported. For this, Ola will use a camera and then send this information to the Vehicle Control Unit (VCU). The VCU will relay this information to the Motor Control Unit, which will decide if the vehicle will switch to Ride mode or not, the report said.
Thus, if the system detects that the rider is not wearing a helmet, the Ola scooters will automatically switch to Park mode. Once in the Park mode, a notification will appear on the dash to remind the rider to wear a helmet. Thereafter, the scooter will switch to the Ride mode only if detects that the rider has put on a helmet. Later, the system will continue to monitor the rider, the report said.

Ola is not the only company making advances in this technology. TVS also recently announced that it was working to build a camera-based helmet reminder system.
However, Ola's scooter takes it one step further by denying the rider the ability to ride without a helmet. In TVS' case, only a warning message will appear to riders reminding them to wear a helmet, the ACI report said. TVS technology does not talk about putting the scooter in Park mode in cases when the rider is not wearing a helmet.

Riders often ride two-wheelers without wearing head-protection gear. Experts say that riding without helmets is one of the leading causes of fatalities during accidents.

Also Read

Ola announces price hikes for its electric scooters, to cost Rs 15k more

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Vivo V27 Pro review: All-round smartphone with focus on imaging capability

Vivo X90 Pro review: A camera-focused phone backed by top-notch performance

Realme 11 Pro series smartphones launched in India: Price, specs, unboxing

Battery maker IBC mulling ₹8,000 cr investment in Karnataka, details here

Indian army receives its first Mahindra Armado; all you need to know

Maruti's order book: 386,000 pending deliveries, 3-4 months waiting period

Bookings begin for Maruti Suzuki MPV Invicto at Rs 25,000; launch on July 5

After Mercedes, Volvo to adopt direct-to-customer model for sales in India

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOla electric vehiclesBosch bets on electric two-wheelerstwo-wheelers salesBS Web ReportsTVS Motor salesHero Electronix

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story