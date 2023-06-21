Olx Group lays off 800 employees worldwide, shuts down some markets

The Olx's layoffs occur at a time when the automotive business unit Olx Autos is beginning to close in some markets. The development comes after Olx Group reportedly tried different options for investors and buyers but didn't succeed.

Olx layoffs have arrived, following the practice of mass layoffs by several businesses. According to reports, Olx Group layoffs have affected approximately 800 jobs worldwide and may affect many Prosus employees, the classified business arm and parent company of Olx Group.