Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Hero MotoCorp expects the demand to remain optimistic on the back of the recent product launches in the premium segment and the ongoing festive season

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hero Karizma

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, reported a 26 per cent jump in its sales at 574,930 units in October as compared to the same month last year, the company said in a regulatory filing. In the same month last year, the company reported sales of 454,582 units.

Out of the total, the domestic sales were 559,766 units. The total exports were 15,164 units. In the first 10 months of the year, the company reported a sale of 3.3 million.

During the month, the company inaugurated its first premium dealership, "Hero Premia", in Calicut, Kerala. "It aims to provide an unrivalled premium sales and service experience, featuring modern architecture, appealing design, and new-age digital technologies," the company said.

Hero Premia will display Hero MotoCorp's range of premium products, including the newly launched flagship motorcycle Karizma XMR, Vida V1 scooters, and Harley-Davidson X440. The company has commenced the customer deliveries of Karizma XMR.

Hero MotoCorp also commenced the deliveries of its first co-developed premium motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson X440, last month. From October 3, the company increased the prices of select motorcycles and scooters by around 1 per cent.

The price increase was around 1 per cent, and the exact quantum of increase varied by specific models and markets. "The price revision is part of our regular review of product competitiveness and positioning, factoring inflation, margins and market share," the company had then stated.

In the festive season, the company is optimistic about its sales next month. "Hero MotoCorp expects the demand to remain optimistic on the back of the recent product launches in the premium segment and ongoing festive season," it said. 

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

