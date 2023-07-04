Home / Industry / Auto / Hero MotoCorp to commence Harley-Davidson X440 bookings from today

Hero MotoCorp to commence Harley-Davidson X440 bookings from today

Deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440 will commence from October 2023 onwards, the company said

Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 4:28 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it will commence bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 across the country from 4:40 pm onwards with deliveries expected to commence from October onwards.

The 440-cc bike, which is being manufactured by Hero MotoCorp at its Neemrana plant, could be booked online with a booking amount of Rs 5,000.

Additionally, customers can also reserve the Harley-Davidson X440 at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country, it added.

The motorcycle is available in three variants Denim, Vivid and S at an introductory price point of Rs 2.29 lakh, Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440 will commence from October 2023 onwards, the company said.

The Harley-Davidson X440 marks Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson's foray into the 440cc segment for the first time in India.

In October 2020, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson had announced a partnership for the Indian market.

The deal envisaged Hero MotoCorp developing and selling a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name in the country.

It is also entrusted to take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes.

It also has the mandate to sell Harley accessories and general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and its existing sales network in the country.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

