Hero MotoCorp to hike two-wheeler prices by around 1.5% from next month

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 8:40 PM IST
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will hike prices of its motorcycles and scooters by around 1.5 per cent from July 3, citing several factors, including a rise in input costs.

The company, which raised prices by around 2 per cent in April this year, said the exact quantum of its latest increase would vary by specific models and markets.

"The upward revision of the prices of motorcycles and scooters is part of the price review that the company undertakes from time to time, keeping in mind various factors like price positioning, input costs and business imperatives," it added.

Hero MotoCorp further said it will continue with innovative financing programmes to minimise the impact on the customers.

"The onset of monsoon in most parts of the country and overall economic indicators bode well for a growth in demand, and industry volumes are expected to pick up, leading into the upcoming festive season," it added.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 8:40 PM IST

