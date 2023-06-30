10% of country's fuel pumps now offer EV charging facilities, IOCL leads



There were 8,853 fuel pumps with charging facilities available at the beginning of June 2023. The number of charging stations has grown more than 2.5 times from the last year when it was 3,434, the ET reported citing data from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry. Close to 9,000 or 10 per cent of fuel pumps across the country now offer charging stations for electric vehicles (EV), The Economic Times (ET) has reported. The number of charging stations in the country is growing as fuel-pump owners have taken note of the rise in demand for alternative energy facilities.



Speaking on the subject, an official told ET that more charging facilities within cities and highways will diminish the range anxiety associated with electric vehicles and will make it easier for potential EV owners to make the shift. Charging infrastructure development plays a key role here and can accelerate the electrification of mobility, the official added. The impressive rise in the number of charging stations is a result of the government push which has become increasingly tilted towards electric vehicles. This, combined with the realisation by the companies that it is important to set up the required infrastructure to make the shift quick and smooth has helped the jump in the number of charging stations, an industry expert said.



Another PSU, HPCL, the second-largest petrol pump operator has 2,100 fuel pumps with charging facilities. BPCL has 738 of its total 21,100 fuel pumps offering EV charging facilities, the report said. As things stand, Indian Oil Corporation, the largest operator of petrol pumps has the highest number of pumps that have EV charging facilities. 5,600 IOCL pumps offer EV charging facilities which come at about 15 per cent of its total 36,400 fuel pumps across the country.