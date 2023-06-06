

The first of the five SUVs called Elevate, which runs on an internal combustion engine (ICE), was launched in Delhi on Tuesday. The second SUV would be an EV and it would be based on Elevate, Tsumura said in an interview to 'Business Standard'. Honda Cars is planning to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in India in the next three years, said its president and CEO Takuya Tsumura, adding that the Japanese carmaker will launch five premium SUVs in India by 2030.



Honda Cars's annual domestic sales increased by about seven per cent to 91,418 in 2022-23. This was significantly lower than the Indian car industry's growth that stood at 26.7 per cent in 2022-23, as per the data of industry body SIAM. The company cannot reveal whether the other three SUVs would be ICE-based or electric, he said.



"We are right now participating in only 10 per cent, which is the share of sedans in the Indian car market. The SUV segment is now 40 per cent of the market and it continues to grow. With Elevate, we are re-entering the SUV segment" Tsumura said. Honda Cars India sells two cars—Amaze and City—and both of them are sedans. The company sold an SUV called WRV in India before discontinuing it in 2022-23.



On EVs, the taxes are quite low right now as compared to hybrid vehicles or petrol-based vehicles, he pointed out. "I am not sure how long this will continue. We need to observe the situation." After launching Elevate, the company expects its domestic sales to pick up significantly. Tsumura said the company is expecting unit sales growth of about 35 per cent in the second half (October-March period) of 2023-24.



Tsumura said that in the SUV segment, Honda Cars' competitors have introduced many models. "So, I think competition will be tough in this segment. However, I believe we are launching one of the best models (Elevate) in this segment today." The Indian government charges just 5 per cent GST on EVs as compared to 43 per cent on hybrid cars and 45 per cent on petrol-based cars. Electric cars comprise about 1.3 per cent of the total car market in India.



Amaze and City are pillars in the Indian market and Elevate is expected to become the third pillar, he said. He mentioned that product quality, design, drivability, safety features, etc of Elevate is giving the company confidence that it will perform well in the SUV segment.

The company has the annual production capacity of 180,000 cars in India. In FY23, the capacity utilisation rate stood at about 65 per cent. "We have a lot of room when it comes to increasing production. We can even produce 200,000 units annually," said Tsumura.