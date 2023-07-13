Home / Industry / Auto / Honda launches 125cc engine Dio 125 scooter at starting price of Rs 83,400

Honda launches 125cc engine Dio 125 scooter at starting price of Rs 83,400

The Dio 125 is available in two variants -- Standard and Smart -- with price starting at Rs 83,400

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Jul 13 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Thursday launched its new Dio 125 scooter with price starting at Rs 83,400.

Earlier, the Dio was available with a 110cc engine. The company has now introduced a new version with a 125cc engine boosted by eSP (enhanced smart power) feature.

The Dio 125 comes with features such as idling stop system, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, multi-function switch for unlocking seat and opening external fuel lid, telescopic suspension with high 171 mm ground clearance, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) said in a statement.

"In its all-new 125cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers," HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Tsutsumu Otani said.

The Dio 125 is available in two variants -- Standard and Smart -- with price starting at Rs 83,400, the company said.

First Published: Jul 13 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

