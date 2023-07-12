MG ZS EV ADAS updates: Lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more

Chinese car manufacturer MG Motor India launched the improved variant of its ZS electric vehicle equipped with Autonomous Level-2 (ADAS) at an introductory price of Rs 27.89 lakh.

The MG ZS EV works on three levels of sensitivity, namely low, medium, and high along with three levels of warning, which are haptic, audio, and visual. The car also comes with traffic jam assist (TJA) to facilitate a smoother driving experience.

The ADAS update adds features like Forward Collision Warning (FCW) to the MG ZS EV by notifying the driver of potential collisions, and beginning an automatic declaration if the vehicle detects no action from the driver. Moreover, the MG ZS EV is now equipped with Speed Assist System (SAS) alerts and prevents the driver from overspeeding.

The car also gets lane keep assist functions to prevent unintentional deviations and lane changes while driving.

In addition to this, MG has also added better battery, charging, technology, and safety-related features to the updated ZS EV. The engine of the ZS EV returns 176PS power that can take the car 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The engine comes with different drive modes including Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Sharing his thoughts about the update on the MG ZS EV, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, Gaurav Gupta said, “The globally successful MG ZS EV brings with it safety and convenience with the introduction of Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) and underscores MG's commitment to electric mobility and a sustainable future. By offering a viable, attractive ownership experience, and an accessible electric SUV to Indian consumers, MG Motor India aims to accelerate the transition towards a zero-emission future and help boost the EV ecosystem in India.”