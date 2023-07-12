Home / Industry / Auto / MG ZS EV ADAS updates: Lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more

MG ZS EV ADAS updates: Lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and more

The car also comes with Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) to facilitate a smoother driving experience

BS Web Team New Delhi
The car also gets lane keep assist functions to prevent unintentional deviations and lane changes while driving

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 4:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chinese car manufacturer MG Motor India launched the improved variant of its ZS electric vehicle equipped with Autonomous Level-2 (ADAS) at an introductory price of Rs 27.89 lakh.

The MG ZS EV works on three levels of sensitivity, namely low, medium, and high along with three levels of warning, which are haptic, audio, and visual. The car also comes with traffic jam assist (TJA) to facilitate a smoother driving experience.

The ADAS update adds features like Forward Collision Warning (FCW) to the MG ZS EV by notifying the driver of potential collisions, and beginning an automatic declaration if the vehicle detects no action from the driver. Moreover, the MG ZS EV is now equipped with Speed Assist System (SAS) alerts and prevents the driver from overspeeding.

The car also gets lane keep assist functions to prevent unintentional deviations and lane changes while driving.

In addition to this, MG has also added better battery, charging, technology, and safety-related features to the updated ZS EV. The engine of the ZS EV returns 176PS power that can take the car 0-100kmph in just 8.5 seconds. The engine comes with different drive modes including Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Sharing his thoughts about the update on the MG ZS EV, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, Gaurav Gupta said, “The globally successful MG ZS EV brings with it safety and convenience with the introduction of Autonomous Level 2 (ADAS) and underscores MG's commitment to electric mobility and a sustainable future. By offering a viable, attractive ownership experience, and an accessible electric SUV to Indian consumers, MG Motor India aims to accelerate the transition towards a zero-emission future and help boost the EV ecosystem in India.”

Also Read

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

MG Motor 3.0 to push for Indianisation, green tech, capacity expansion

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

Vehicle loans outstanding rise 22% in May despite high interest rates

Glida plans to set up 3,000 EV charging points pan-India by March 2025

Passenger vehicle sales up 2% YoY in June, 3W sales almost double: Siam

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Tweaked definition of SUV will provide clarity on tax structure: Industry

Topics :MG MotorMG Motor IndiaMG Hectorautomobile manufacturerautomotive industry

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story