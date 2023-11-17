Home / Industry / Auto / Honda recalls 250K cars as bearing can fail, cause engines to run poorly

Honda recalls 250K cars as bearing can fail, cause engines to run poorly

The engines could run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury

AP Detroit
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the US because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.

Honda says in documents posted on Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that connecting rod bearings in the engine can wear and seize due to a manufacturing error, damaging the engines. The engines could run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury.

The automaker says in documents that it has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem but no reports of injuries.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the engines if needed. Owners will be notified by mail starting January 2.

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

