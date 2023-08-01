Hyundai July sales: Total sales up 4% YoY at 66,701 units, exports rise 20%

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday reported a four per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its wholesales which reached 66,701 units in July, Press Trust of India reported. The automaker dispatched 63,851 units to its dealers in July 2022.

Domestic car sales registered a marginal rise to 50,701 units in July, from 50,500 units during the same period last year, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

Exports for the company registered a significant rise of 20 per cent to 16,000 units in July 2023, as compared to 13,351 units in July 2022, the report added.

Expressing his views on the monthly sales data, COO of Hyundai Motor India, Tarun Garg said, "Our domestic July sales volume of 50,000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio. This has been bolstered by the addition of Exter to an already strong SUV line-up."

With the semiconductor supply issues more or less behind, the automaker is all geared up for the upcoming festive season in India starting with Onam in Kerala, Garg added.

As underlined by Tarun Garg, Hyundai has launched its micro SUV Exter which is a rival to Tata's Punch. So far, the Exter has been received very well by Indian car buyers. The waiting period for some variants of the Hyundai Exter has already crossed 12 months.

Other than the Exter, Hyundai is also lining up a facelift for its best-selling mid-size SUV, Creta. Earlier, Hyundai also introduced a facelift to its sedan, Verna.

(With agency inputs)