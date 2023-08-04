Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai, Kia recall 91,000 vehicles in US over damaged electrical component

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Hyundai Motor and Kia are recalling around 91,000 vehicles in the US due to fire risks. Around 51,000 Hyundai vehicles and nearly 40,000 Kia vehicles are being recalled, according to a report in the Mint.

The models that are likely to be recalled include Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles and 2023-2024 Seltos, 2023 Kia Soul, and Sportage.

According to the Mint report, car owners have been advised to park outside and away from structures until repairs are completed.

Korean automakers discovered a potential issue with the idle stop and go (ISG) oil pump assembly's electronic controllers.

The damaged electrical components may lead to overheating, and thus the dealers will be inspecting and replacing the oil pump controller as needed by late September.

Kia reports six mishap cases

Kia said that it has six reports of potentially related thermal events, but no accidents or injuries were reported. Meanwhile, Hyundai has four similar reports.

The automakers informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government agency in the US, that they have eliminated a suspect part from production in March this year.

Hyundai, as a safety precaution, has asked its dealers to provide rental vehicles to concerned customers until the company fixes the oil pump controller.

The company asked the car owners that if they detect a burning/melting odor, they should avoid driving and instead tow the vehicle to the nearest Hyundai dealer, as per the Mint report.

Hyundai stated that in addition to fire risk, heat damage could trigger a short circuit, impacting other onboard vehicle controllers.

In December last year, Hyundai received a report of a 2023 Hyundai Palisade vehicle with heat damage on the wire harness/connector of the electric oil pump.

In June, Kia received a report of melting in a 2023 Soul.

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

