Hyundai Motor crosses access to 30k EV charging points on its platform

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday said it has crossed access to over 30,000 EV charging points across India through its myHyundai app.

The app provides integrated charging networks accessible via a single platform set up in partnership with leading CPOs (Charge Point Operators) and service providers, the company said in a statement.

"Through the integration of over 30,000 charging points on the myHyundai app, we are empowering EV users with one of India's largest charging networks accessible through a single platform," HMIL MD & CEO, Tarun Garg said, reiterating the company will more than triple its proprietary DC fast public charging network from 183 stations today to 600 stations by 2030.