Carmakers switch lanes to bring more software engineers on board

Indeed, across companies, there has been an increase in the number of women. Hero MotoCorp already has an all-women assembly line and is targeting an increase in the share of women employees from around 20 per cent at present to 30 per cent by 2030. At MG Motor India, women account for over a third of its workforce. Even commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland has an all-women assembly line in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. In fact, the share of women employees in the sector is expected to rise well beyond the current 15 per cent to over 20 per cent in the next few years, experts said.