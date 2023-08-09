Home / Industry / Auto / Hyundai Motor India bags over 50,000 bookings for micro SUV Exter

Hyundai Motor India bags over 50,000 bookings for micro SUV Exter

The trims with sunroof constitute more than 75% of total bookings signalling a big thumbs up from the customers for the segment raising benchmark features introduced in the Exter

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has bagged over 50,000 bookings for its recently launched entry-level SUV Exter.

The company had launched the model in India on July 10.

"This SUV has redefined benchmarks in the country and offers customers superior safety with six airbags as standard..the response to Exter is euphoric, so much so that the bookings have zoomed from 10,000 pre-launch to 50,000-plus in less than 30 days of launch," Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg said in a statement.

The trims with sunroof constitute more than 75 per cent of total bookings signalling a big thumbs up from the customers for the segment raising benchmark features introduced in the Exter, he added.

The Exter, which comes with 20 first in segment features, is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read

Hyundai Motor's total sales rise by 3.5% to 58,201 units in April

Hyundai drives in micro SUV Exter with price starting at Rs 5.99 lakh

Hyundai Motor's Exter to take on Tata's Punch in entry-level SUVs

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Hyundai March sales up 11%; records highest ever dispatches in FY23

Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global cars, motorcycle sales

Mercedes-Benz drives in new SUV GLC in India, eyes double-digit sales

Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 5 million units sales of pre-owned cars

M&M rolls out new wheel harvester under Swaraj, targets 15-20% mkt share

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches new bike SP160 at Rs 1.17 lakh

Topics :Hyundai Motor India SUVAuto industry

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story