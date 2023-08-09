Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 5 million units sales of pre-owned cars

Maruti Suzuki True Value crosses 5 million units sales of pre-owned cars

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its pre-owned car business has crossed 50 lakh-unit sales milestone since inception.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Maruti Suzuki

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its pre-owned car business has crossed 50 lakh-unit sales milestone since inception.

The company had introduced its pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value in 2001.

"With the successful completion of 22 years in the industry, India's most trusted pre-owned car brand, Maruti Suzuki True Value has established itself as the preferred choice of 50 lakh happy customers," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

True Value is currently present in more than 281 cities and operates from over 560 outlets pan-India.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Banking on Gypsy's legacy to take on the SUV challenge

More than budget carmaker: Maruti leads Rs 10-20 lakh segment at 23% share

Maintaining its small-car dominance, Maruti leads mid-size PV sales in FY23

Maruti upgrades entire model range to conform to stricter emission norms

Maruti Suzuki sales dip marginally in March; highest ever sales in FY23

M&M rolls out new wheel harvester under Swaraj, targets 15-20% mkt share

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches new bike SP160 at Rs 1.17 lakh

Tata Motors to remain focused on profitability, cash flows: Chandrasekaran

Hyundai Motor preparing for new group leadership position for EVs in India

Indian auto component industry saw highest-ever jump at 33% in FY23: ACMA

Topics :Maruti Suzuki AutoMaruti Suzuki Swiftused carsMaruti Suzuki India

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS today

Yogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

iOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflation

India's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll

Next Story