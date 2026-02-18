India plugged in too late, nears bottom in 2025 ePV rankings, shows data

India is near the bottom of the global rankings for electric passenger vehicle (ePV) adoption, according to the latest research by Voronoi, based on data from the International Energy Agency and Ember. This comes despite the government’s target of a 30 per cent electric vehicle (EV) share in new vehicle sales by 2030. The Ministry of Heavy Industries now estimates ePV adoption to reach only around 10 per cent, suggesting the target may be overly ambitious.