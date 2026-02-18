India plugged in too late, nears bottom in 2025 ePV rankings, shows data

Voronoi’s estimates include both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid EVs. Based on Vahan registration numbers, India registered 176,000 electric cars in 2025 out of a total of 4.5 million new cars, giving EVs a 3.7 per cent share of sales.
By contrast, Norway led global adoption, with 95 per cent of new cars sold in 2025 being electric, up from 56 per cent in 2019. This rapid adoption was driven by policy incentives, tax exemptions, and a widespread charging infrastructure.
India’s neighbour Nepal, despite smaller volumes, has performed impressively, with EVs accounting for 73 per cent of new car sales in 2025, up from 56 per cent in 2019, placing it second globally.