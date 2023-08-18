Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

Piaggio Vehicles, a subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, launched the Justin Bieber X edition of the Vespa scooter in India at Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom in Mumbai) on Friday.

Justin Bieber X Vespa scooter design

The Justin Bieber X Vespa edition is designed by the Canadian music pop star and will be available for pre-order as an imported Completely Build Unit (CBU), the company said.

Pre-booking of Vespa Justin Bieber edition

Customers interested in pre-booking the Justin Bieber X Vespa edition can do so through the official website or any Vespa dealership in India.

Justin Bieber X Vespa availability

Piaggio Vehicles said that only a limited single-digit number of the scooter would be available for purchase.

Features of Vespa Justin Bieber edition scooter

The new Vespa designed by Justin Bieber gets a monochrome style feature in the white colour option, with all features in white such as the saddle, grips and spokes of the rims. The brand logo and the flames drawn on the vehicle's body are also tone-on-tone white.

The scooter has a rectangular headlight, a fully-coloured multifunctional TFT display with smartphone connectivity and 12-inch wheels.

At its heart, the Justin Bieber X Vespa edition for India will be powered by a 150cc engine, churning out a peak power of 12.5 hp and a max torque of 12.4 Nm. The scooter is equipped with a 200 mm front disc brake, a 140 mm rear drum brake, and a single-channel Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

Justin Bieber on his Vespa partnership

Speaking about his love for Vespa, Justin Bieber said, "I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it's through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing - it's a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things.

Vespa Justin Bieber edition launched in India

Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, "Vespa is much more than a mobility brand; it symbolises art, design, technology, and fun. It has always spurred the imagination of artists, stylists and designers around the globe."

"We are excited to introduce to India, the collector edition of Justin Bieber X Vespa that embodies creative drive, vibrancy and vigour – the values shared by both Bieber and Vespa," he added.