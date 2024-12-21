Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ISO certifies TCI-IIMB digital tool to track greenhouse gas emissions

(TEMT) is a comprehensive online platform designed to measure emissions across all modes of transportation

carbon emissions, pollution
(Image: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 12:50 AM IST
Transport Corporation of India on Thursday said its lab set up in collaboration with IIM, Bangalore, has received ISO certification for a digital tool that can track greenhouse gas emissions.

The TCI-IIMB Supply Chain Sustainability Lab at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), founded in collaboration with TCI, has become the first organisation in India to achieve ISO 14083 certification for its groundbreaking digital platform, the Transportation Emissions Measurement Tool (TEMT), it said in a release.

"This certification underscores the platform's ability to accurately quantify and report greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from freight transportation activities, helping organisations to measure, manage, and ultimately reduce their transportation-related emissions in line with regulatory requirements and sustainability goals," TCI said.

(TEMT) is a comprehensive online platform designed to measure emissions across all modes of transportation.

In India, the transportation sector is responsible for around 14 per cent of the country's total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with freight transportation accounting for nearly 40 per cent of carbon emissions within this sector.

TCI said the Transportation Emissions Measurement Tool, with its certified emissions factors across multiple transport modes, empowers organisations to quantify and report emissions accurately, setting the stage for effective emission-reduction strategies.

ISO 14083, developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), provides a global standard for quantifying GHG emissions from transport operations.

Situated in the premises of IIMB, TCI-IIMB Supply Chain Sustainability Lab conducts research in areas like decarbonisation of transportation, circular economy and sustainable procurement and publishes white papers, case studies and thought leadership articles on sustainable supply chain management topics.

Topics :greenhouse gas emissionsgreenhouse gasesIIM Bangalore

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 12:49 AM IST

