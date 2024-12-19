Kia Syros 2025: Launch, price, features, bookings and other key details

Kia Syros 2025 Launch Date: The Syros, Kia India's much awaited compact SUV, is the fifth model in the company's SUV series for the Indian market. The Syros, positioned between the Kia Seltos and Sonet, is referred to as "a new species of SUV" and is intended to appeal to a more upscale market, increasing Kia's appeal in the fiercely competitive SUV market.

Pricing for the Syros is anticipated to be disclosed during the Bharat Mobility Show in January 2025, with reservations opening on January 3, 2025. Early February is when deliveries are expected to start. When the Syros is released, it will face off against strong competitors like the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and the soon-to-be Skoda Kylaq.

Kia Syros 2025: Design and Exterior

The Syros is the first SUV built in India to use Kia's Design 2.0 philosophy, which is a new style language. The Syros, which was inspired by the Kia EV9, has a striking, muscular face, a robust front bumper, and vertical LED daytime running lights.

Its 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, flush door handles, and flat roofline all draw attention to its side profile. The Syros has a modern and unique appearance thanks to the wrap-around L-shaped LED tail lights at the back that blend in perfectly with the roofline.

2025 Kia Syros: Interior and Features

With a number of high-end features designed to appeal to a more discriminating customer, the Syros stands out. The inside features a 30-inch panoramic dual-screen configuration that includes a digital driver's display and a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

In addition, the cabin has a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, twin USB-C ports, a sliding and reclining second row, and ventilated seats for both front and rear passengers. Front parking sensors and a panoramic sunroof enhance the Syros' offering even more.

Kia Syros: Safety and Technology

Regarding safety, the Syros has 16 adaptive features, such as lane-keep assistance, thanks to Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The SUV also comes equipped with hill-start assistance, electronic stability control, and six airbags as standard.

Powertrain options

Both petrol and diesel engine options will be available for the Syros. The petrol version has a 1.0-liter turbocharged engine that produces 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque. It is paired to either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox.

The 1.5-liter diesel engine produces 116 horsepower and 250 Nm, and it may be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.