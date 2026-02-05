Jaguar Land Rover to start production of premium cars at Tamil Nadu unit

“We acquired the Panapakkam land for phase two of expansion for the group. Most of our plants are running at full capacity, and in a couple of years, we will need a full-scale plant there. Phase one begins with an assembly unit because some existing plants lack space,” said Dhiman Gupta, chief financial officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, adding that while the plant will start with JLR, the India business will also ramp up capacity there over time.