JSW Group, China's SAIC Motor begin negotiations on royalty fees

SAIC Motor, China’s largest auto company, and the JSW Group have begun negotiations on the royalty fees to be paid by their joint venture in India, which would manufacture and sell electric vehicles in the country.

The talks are crucial for the joint venture as SAIC Motor is keen to get a higher royalty fee considering its technical expertise in the electric vehicle segment, but JSW Group wants to go with the industry benchmark. Maruti Suzuki India currently pays 3.6 per cent of its net sales as a royalty fee to its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation and is considered an industry benchmark, said a banking source.

“Both sides are currently working on the royalty fee to be paid by the JV. JSW, which would own 35 per cent in the joint venture, also plans to rope in other financial investors in the joint venture,” said a source close to the development.

“We realised that in order to hit the Rs 15-20 lakh magic figure car with profitability and to achieve scale, China was the right model when compared to European or American car makers. Hence, JSW started discussions with MG, which wants to continue with an Indian partner,” said a source close to the development. “The royalty fee is an important component to make the joint venture a success,” the source said.

JSW officials were not available for comment.

The new joint venture will be independent of SAIC Motor’s existing operations in India – MG Motor India, and no decision has been taken as yet whether to carve out the EV business out of SAIC’s Indian subsidiary to the joint venture. “The talks are currently on whether to include the EV business of MG Motor and whether the JV should buy Ford’s Chennai plant to increase its capacity,” the source said.

JSW officials said in the last five years the Indian players have not moved aggressively in the EV segment, including the Tatas, Mahindras, Maruti, etc. The current vehicles made by some of the electric car companies are a retrofit of ICE engine cars and are not an EV by design. Some of the EVs designed for India will be launched only by 2025, said a source.

As per officials, the Indian automobile market, currently at 4 million a year, will double by 2030, and a large chunk of the market will be cornered by EVs.

“We believe that at least 30 per cent of the 8 million vehicles will be EVs, or hydrogen-fuelled/alternate fuels and not petrol or diesel engines. Hence, we felt it was a big opportunity and we started looking at getting a technology partner and studied partners from all over the world,” said a source asking not to be quoted.