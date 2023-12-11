Mahindra to launch XUV300 facelift next year, to also get EV version

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is working to launch its compact SUV, an updated XUV300, next year, an Autocar India (ACI) report has said. The car will also get an electric powertrain and similar design updates as the XUV300 facelift. However, the electric powertrain is expected to get some EV-specific styling tweaks to differentiate it from the traditional powertrain option.

Mahindra's EV is expected to get design inspiration from its Born-Electric (BE) SUV line-up with the new-look drop-down LED daytime running lamp (DRL). The car will also get a completely redesigned bumper and headlamp assembly. On the rear, the XUV300 will get a redesigned tailgate with a connected LED light bar, the ACI report said. The car is also likely to get a new set of alloy wheel designs as well, which will vary according to the car's variant.

Mahindra XUV300 EV powertrain details

The XUV300 will come with a 35kWh battery, which will be smaller than the 40 kWh battery currently sold with the XUV400. However, the company did not give any final confirmation on the battery capacity and the range of the vehicle.

Mahindra XUV300 EV: Expected price and launch date

The new XUV300 will be placed just below the on-sale XUV400 EV and is likely to be priced between Rs 15-17 lakh (ex-showroom), making it about Rs 2 lakh pocket-friendly than the XUV400 which gets a bigger battery and a larger boot. The price announcement of the car is expected to take place by June next year, the ACI report said. The petrol and diesel-powered XUV300 facelifts will hit the market before the XUV300 EV.