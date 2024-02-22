Kawasaki Ninja 500 launched in India, price begins at Rs 5.24 lakh

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Kawasaki Ninja 500 features and specification The new Ninja 500 weighs 171 kg, and it is slightly heavier than its predecessor and rivals, such as the Yamaha R3 and KTM RC 390. However, it is slightly lighter than the Aprilia RS 457. Many features of the Ninja 500 are similar with dual-channel ABS as standard, making it a compelling choice for safety-conscious riders.
It is powered by 450cc, it is a liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that makes 45bhp and 42.6 Nm of torque, along with a six-speed gearbox. Ninja 500 does not come with a quickshifter or other electronic aids such as cornering ABS, control, traction or launch control.
