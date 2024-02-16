Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Royal Enfield partners with K-Rides Motosiklet to enter Turkiye market

The first flagship store is set to open in Istanbul this spring, Royal Enfield said in a statement

Royal enfield

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday announced its foray into the Turkish market through a distribution partnership with K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San. ve Tic. A.S., a subsidiary of Kibar Holding.
K-Rides Motosiklet ve Bisiklet San. ve Tic. A.S. will be the official distributor partner in Turkiye.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The first flagship store is set to open in Istanbul this spring, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
Through the partnership a lineup of motorcycles including Bullet, Classic, HNTR, Meteor, Super Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, the new Himalayan and the Shotgun, featuring engine displacements of 350cc and 650cc will be sold in the country, it added.
"We are confident in their knowledge and deep understanding of the Turkish markets and with this association Royal Enfield will further strengthen its presence in the region's mobility sector," said Royal Enfield Chief Commercial Officer Yadvinder Sing Guleria.
Kibar Holding Chief Corporate Development Officer Gokhan Lokmanoglu said "the rising demand for motorcycles in Turkiye aligns perfectly with our mission to cater to and enhance the aspirations of the rapidly growing community of motorcycle enthusiasts across the country."

Lokmanoglu further said K-Rides would establish a comprehensive ecosystem that encompasses retail experience, aftermarket services, rides, and engaging community events.
Kibar Holding is involved in diverse industries such as metals, mobility, building materials & construction, packaging, energy, international trading and logistic services.

Also Read

Royal Enfield to launch Bullet 350 today, check price, variants, and more

Himalayan 450 set to launch today, check the latest features, prices, more

Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles plans to take on Royal Enfield with new 350 cc bike

IPL 2024 auction: Players that could attract RCB for completing their squad

BYD to launch Seal EV Sedan in India on March 5, check full update here

Ola Electric cuts its scooter prices by up to Rs 25,000. Details here

CV growth worries, sustainable margin gains key concerns for Bosch

Mahindra & Mahindra to use Volkswagen electric components, battery cells

Tata group considering spinoff of battery business Agratas Energy Storage

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Royal Enfield Turkey Motorcycles bikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon