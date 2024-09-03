Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Auto / Kia tops Fada's customer experience index in mass-market segment

Kia tops Fada's customer experience index in mass-market segment

In the luxury segment, Audi takes the top spot

Kia EV3
Kia EV3
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Korean carmaker Kia was on Tuesday declared the top mass-market performer in the overall customer experience index (CEI), an annual survey done by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) to assess and quantify customer experience across 97 parameters related to sales, product, and after-sales quality.

Fada conducted this survey in collaboration with consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, with a sample size of 8,685 respondents.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Vinkesh Gulati, chairman, Fada Academy & Research, told reporters that features in cars are a "given" now and they have a limited allure when it comes to customer satisfaction.

"Features in cars are a given. Customers want the basic things. A good vehicle, service, resale value, and importance and respect as a customer are what they are looking for," he added.

"Companies are creating a big showroom with a café-type arena, a stimulator, etc., whereas this is not what the customer wants. He wants a base that will support his vehicle buying decision, vehicle service decision and the product needs," he mentioned.

While Kia was the top CEI performer in the mass-market segment, Audi was the top performer in the luxury segment.

More From This Section

Premium

3.5% discount unlikely to drive old vehicles towards scrapping shops

Toyota, Maruti launch hybrid push in UP to capitalise on tax waivers

48% tax on hybrid cars, 5% on electric to continue for 'long time': Kant

Hero MotoCorp planning to invest Rs 900 cr in 3-wheeler startup Altigreen

Sales of electric vehicles in August decline 13% to 156,199 units


Toyota, Tata Motors, JSW MG Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra held the subsequent positions between number two and five in the mass-market segment. India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki was at the number sixth position in the CEI index.

Gulati stated: "If I relate the sales volume numbers with customer satisfaction, it does not work because the price of the vehicle, the overall product proposition, makes a difference (to the customer). Maruti is selling about 150,000 units per month... they have something that others don't have, that is why they are selling those numbers. But it does not mean that the customer is equally satisfied with Maruti and Kia (which is a much smaller player).”

The sample size of each company was taken in proportion to their market share in India, he clarified. Therefore, Maruti, being the largest carmaker in India, also had the largest proportion of customers in the total sample taken in the survey for this index.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

India should stay focused on promoting EVs: Kia's Hardeep Singh Brar

Tech wrap May 23: POCO F6, Nvidia chips, Kia EV3's AI assistant, and more

Kia EV3 SUV debuts with OpenAI's ChatGPT-based AI voice assistant: Details

Hyundai, Kia tie up with Exide for electric vehicle battery localisation

Hyundai, Kia partner with Exide Energy for EV battery localisation in India

Topics :Kiaautomobile manufacturerAuto industryAuto sector

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story