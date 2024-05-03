Large order book, electric vehicle proportion to drive Sona BLW's growth

Auto parts maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona) delivered a strong revenue performance in the March quarter on the back of robust growth in the electric vehicle segment.

The company beat Street estimates on the sales front, reporting a 19 per cent year-on-year increase. This was powered by a 34 per cent growth in the battery electric vehicle or BEV segment as well as a good show by the differential gear segment.

The company continues to gain market share as its revenue was ahead of light vehicle sales in its top three markets of North America, India, and the EU. The growth in these markets was 8 per cent in the quarter.



While the company posted strong sales across regions, growth was led by North America at 45 per cent on the back of a ramp-up of EV orders, while the uptick in the India market was led by traction across segments. Growth in Europe was led by a pick-up in hybrid vehicle sales.

Rishi Vora and Praveen Poreddy of Kotak Institutional Equities expect the revenue trajectory of Sona to remain strong in the medium term led by a ramp-up of new order wins, growing electric vehicle (EV) penetration in developed markets, and an increase in content, driven by new product introductions.



In the March quarter, the company added one EV programme to supply differential assemblies to an existing customer in North America. With this, it has added 12 new EV programmes in FY24. Cumulatively, the company has 27 EV programmes in production, of which 11 are mature and have ramped up fully.

Including new order wins of Rs 1,200 crore in Q4FY24, the total order book as of March 2024 stands at Rs 22,600 crore. Of this, the EV segment formed 79 per cent of the orders at Rs 17,900 crore, while the non-EV segment’s value was at Rs 4,700 crore.



Operating profit margin at 28 per cent, however, missed estimates and was lower than analyst estimates. Profitability decreased sequentially, led by an inferior product mix and higher freight costs, which had an impact of 35-40 basis points. For FY24, the performance was better with operating profit growth of 30 per cent year-on-year on the back of a richer product mix, operating leverage, and raw material tailwinds.

Elara Securities has a buy rating on the company given Sona’s EV segment revenue growth of 33 per cent, which has outperformed the global volume growth of 31 per cent year-on-year in CY23. Some key EV clients’ production volume growth would have been lower than 31 per cent in FY24, it adds. This demonstrates its ability to win new orders and diversify its customer base, says the brokerage.