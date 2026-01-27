Luxe cars may cost less, auto component exports to take fast lane

On the other hand, for the components industry, this will boost exports, technology partnerships, and investment-led growth, as the EU comprises 30 per cent of India's component exports. In FY25, component exports from India to the region were seen at $6.75 billion versus imports of $5.77 billion from the EU.

The free trade deal is expected to boost the luxury vehicle market, which contributes only about one per cent of the passenger vehicle market. However, those having local units are not expecting any immediate price reduction. Industry sources told Business Standard that as the rupee depreciated by 19 per cent in 2025 compared to the euro, any benefit arising from lower duty imports for CBUs in the next couple of years may be eroded. Hence, companies were reluctant to give any price predictions.