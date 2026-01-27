Associate Sponsors

Home / Industry / Auto / Luxe cars may cost less, auto component exports to take fast lane

Luxe cars may cost less, auto component exports to take fast lane

Indian auto component makers cheer the India-EU trade deal, while luxury car brands see long-term demand boost as import duties ease, even as local automakers' stocks slip

cars, luxury cars, BMW
premium
India-EU FTA to cut duties on European luxury cars and boost auto component exports, deepening India’s integration with global automotive value chains. | Image: Bloomberg
Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 9:42 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Indian auto component majors and European car makers welcomed the India-European trade deal, citing that the move will strengthen India’s integration with global automotive value chains, while simultaneously stimulating demand in the imported luxury vehicle segment, making it cheaper in the Indian market.
 
Under the deal, India has agreed to a quota-based reduction in import duties on European automobiles, with tariffs set to fall to as low as 10 per cent over five years. This may make premium European brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley cheaper in the long run.
 
Based on the quota, India will allow up to 250,000 vehicles from Europe at preferential rates, versus hardly 37,000 vehicles mentioned in the UK trade deal.
 
Currently, “locally manufactured cars” attract a basic customs duty of 16.5 per cent, while imported vehicles from the EU attract up to 125 per cent duty. Reduced duty will bring down showroom prices considerably in India.
 
According to reports, the mass market will be largely unaffected, as the concessions will apply mainly to cars priced above ₹25 lakh. Despite this, speculation about rising competition from global majors has led to shares of major Indian automobile manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Maruti Suzuki India, and Tata Motors taking a hit on the BSE on Tuesday, down by 4.19 per cent, 1.48 per cent, and 1.06 per cent, respectively.
 
On the other hand, for the components industry, this will boost exports, technology partnerships, and investment-led growth, as the EU comprises 30 per cent of India's component exports. In FY25, component exports from India to the region were seen at $6.75 billion versus imports of $5.77 billion from the EU.
 
The free trade deal is expected to boost the luxury vehicle market, which contributes only about one per cent of the passenger vehicle market. However, those having local units are not expecting any immediate price reduction. Industry sources told Business Standard that as the rupee depreciated by 19 per cent in 2025 compared to the euro, any benefit arising from lower duty imports for CBUs in the next couple of years may be eroded. Hence, companies were reluctant to give any price predictions.
 
“While we do not foresee any immediate price changes in the near term, the FTA could create opportunities to introduce new and niche products and, if demand scales, support deeper localisation over time,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, president and chief executive officer, BMW Group India.
 
Santosh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “The FTA is expected to strongly drive technological innovation and sustainable growth within the Indian automotive sector, with a sharp focus on future mobility.”
 
The company does not foresee any price reduction for Mercedes-Benz vehicles due to the FTA in the foreseeable future, as more than 90 per cent of Mercedes-Benz India’s sales volume comprises ‘Made in India’ locally manufactured models, and only 5 per cent of sales come via CBU imports from the EU.
 
“Any implications for pricing and the market can only be assessed once the final terms are available and carefully reviewed, including the timeframe of implementation. This will create a stable and predictable environment for European automakers to invest, innovate, and better serve customers in India,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director, Audi India.
 
For India’s auto-component industry, the agreement will lead to enhanced export competitiveness, facilitate deeper technology collaboration, and attract long-term investments, while enabling European companies to leverage India’s fast-growing automotive market — the world’s third largest.
 
“The signing of the India–EU FTA is a timely and strategic step. For the auto-components industry, it has the potential to unlock new opportunities for exports, technology partnerships, and investment-led growth. As global OEMs and suppliers look to build resilient supply chains, a well-balanced and pragmatic FTA can position India as a reliable manufacturing and sourcing partner for Europe, while strengthening our long-standing industrial partnership,” said Vikrampati Singhania, president, The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, and vice-chairman and MD, JK Fenner (India).
 
Shailesh Chandra, president, Siam and managing director and CEO Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said, “The FTA with EU will play a key role as India marches on towards ‘Viksit Bharat’. The calibrated approach to balance market access and domestic manufacturing, should give us a win-win between increased global participation on one hand and growth of the domestic auto industry with investments and employment on the other hand. This will also enable increased choice for consumers in both regions.”

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Renault aims to lift India market share to 3-5% by 2030, says CEO

No price cut from India-EU FTA; auto tech innovation to rise: Mercedes

India offers EU automakers 6 times larger quota than UK, cuts car tariffs

Premium

New Renault Duster debuts in India, pre-bookings start, delivery by April

E2W companies seek PM E-Drive subsidy extension beyond March 2026

Topics :Auto component makersCar makersIndia-EU FTAIndia EU summitTrade dealauto stocks

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story