Luxe cars may cost less, auto component exports to take fast lane

“Any implications for pricing and the market can only be assessed once the final terms are available and carefully reviewed, including the timeframe of implementation. This will create a stable and predictable environment for European automakers to invest, innovate, and better serve customers in India,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, brand director, Audi India.
For India’s auto-component industry, the agreement will lead to enhanced export competitiveness, facilitate deeper technology collaboration, and attract long-term investments, while enabling European companies to leverage India’s fast-growing automotive market — the world’s third largest.
“The signing of the India–EU FTA is a timely and strategic step. For the auto-components industry, it has the potential to unlock new opportunities for exports, technology partnerships, and investment-led growth. As global OEMs and suppliers look to build resilient supply chains, a well-balanced and pragmatic FTA can position India as a reliable manufacturing and sourcing partner for Europe, while strengthening our long-standing industrial partnership,” said Vikrampati Singhania, president, The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, and vice-chairman and MD, JK Fenner (India).