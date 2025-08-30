Home / Industry / Auto / Maharashtra, UP lead auto sales across segments in Q1 FY26, shows SIAM data

Maharashtra, UP lead auto sales across segments in Q1 FY26, shows SIAM data

Maharashtra and UP lead India's Q1FY26 automobile sales across passenger, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and CV segments, as per SIAM data

Cars, auto industry
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana were the other top states. In the commercial vehicle (CV) space, Maharashtra again topped the charts, with a 14.2 per cent share selling 32,000 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. Photo: Bloomberg
Sohini Das Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 1:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh lead automobile wholesales (OEM dispatches to dealers) across various segments in the first quarter of FY26, according to data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam). Of the 1.01 million passenger vehicles sold, western zone led the sales with 321,000 units. Maharashtra recorded the highest PV sales with 119,000 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana. UP had the lion's share (17.5 per cent) of 4.65 million two-wheelers sold between April and June, followed by Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. Western zone led sales in two wheelers as well with 1.41 million units. UP had the highest share in three-wheeler sales with a 13 per cent share. The southern zone led the three-wheeler sales with 52,000 units.  Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Telangana were the other top states. In the commercial vehicle (CV) space, Maharashtra again topped the charts, with a 14.2 per cent share selling 32,000 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka. 
 
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

With 3,564 e-buses, Delhi leads green mobility; Maharashtra, K'taka follow

Passenger vehicle sales likely to see modest growth of 1-4% in FY26: ICRA

Auto part suppliers may take a detour from US market under two-tier tariff

Premium

Auto body knocks on finmin door for faster GST reforms, compensation cess

Commercial vehicle volumes likely to grow 3-5% in FY26: Icra report

Topics :automobile salesQ1 resultsSiampassenger vehicle salesautomobile industry

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 1:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story