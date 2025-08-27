Commercial vehicle volumes likely to grow 3-5% in FY26: Icra report

Commercial vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers are expected to witness a volume growth of 3-5 per cent year-on-year in the current fiscal, rating agency Icra said on Wednesday.

Domestic commercial vehicle wholesale volumes reported a moderate 6.1 per cent year-on-year increase in July 2025, even as volumes declined sequentially by 2.7 per cent.

"ICRA expects the domestic CV industry to post a modest year-on-year growth of 3-5 per cent in wholesale volumes in FY2026, following a marginal 1.2 per cent decline recorded in FY2025," the rating agency said in a report.

Within this, medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) trucks and light commercial vehicle (LCV) trucks are expected to see modest growth in the range of 0-3 per cent and 3-5 per cent, respectively, during the year, it added.