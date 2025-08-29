Passenger vehicle sales likely to see modest growth of 1-4% in FY26: ICRA

Wholesale volumes in India’s passenger vehicle (PV) segment are expected to register a modest growth of 1-4 per cent in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), according to credit rating agency ICRA. The forecast reflects the impact of elevated inventory levels and a high base effect, which could restrict expansion.

July car sales volume

According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), industry inventory levels in July 2025 rose slightly to 55 days. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) increased dispatches in anticipation of the upcoming festive season.

Wholesale volumes for July stood at 340,000 units , marking an 8.9 per cent sequential increase, but remaining largely flat on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. Retail sales improved by 10.4 per cent month-on-month, though they fell 0.8 per cent compared to the previous year.

SUVs continue to dominate

The sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment continues to lead demand, contributing 65-66 per cent of total PV sales in July. ICRA expects utility vehicles (UVs) to remain the primary growth driver in the near term, supported by consumers’ sustained preference for larger vehicles.