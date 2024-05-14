Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings to start tomorrow; check features, safety, price

Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV will start bookings tomorrow, May 15, in India. Launched two weeks ago by Mahindra, the XUV 3XO compact SUV is a facelifted version of the Mahindra XUV300. The compact SUV has been unofficially commenced at dealerships with the company slated to begin accepting bookings for the XUV 3XO officially from May 15. The car is going to rival the best-selling models in the segment such as the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue 3XO.

The compact SUV can be booked for Rs 21,000 at the official dealerships and through the OEM's dedicated website. The SUV is priced between Rs 7.48 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a significantly updated design and a wide range of fresh features. However, mechanically, the compact SUV remains unchanged as it has the same powertrain setup as Mahindra XUV 300. The SUV gets a new front profile, which looks more aggressive thanks to the revamped radiator grille flanked by new design projector headlamps and inverted LED daytime running lights

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Features

XUV 3X0 SUV can be purchased in a total of 9 variant options like MX1, MX2, MX2 PRO, MX3, MX3 PRO, AX5, AX5 L, AX7 and AX7 L. It comes with 7 colour options. The car boasts of 10.25-inch infotainment system and driver display, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a 360-degree surround camera, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, powered driver seats, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, Harman Kardon audio system, Adrenox. It also has several other features such as a car connectivity suite, Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, Type-C charging port.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Safety

The car comes with 6 airbags which are provided in all variants. Apart from this, it has safety features like a rear disc brake, ISOFIX anchor, and electronic stability program. Apart from this, safety features such as an electronic parking brake with auto hold, 360-degree camera, hill-start assist, blind spot monitor, and level 2 advanced driver assist system are also available in the top variant of 3XO.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: Engine

The car also has 3 engine options; it has a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 115bhp power. The second is a 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine that generates 110 bhp and the third one is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 129 bhp. With this, the option of 6-speed annual and 6-speed automatic gearbox is also available.

Mahindra XUV 3X0: Price

The Mahindra XUV 3X0 price starts from Rs 7.49 lakh onwards.