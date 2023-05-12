Maruti rolls out first Jimny out of Gurugram plant, deliveries next month



Maruti will announce the prices of the Jimny next month. The deliveries will also begin at the same time. It should be noted that bookings of the Jimny commenced in January itself when it was first put on public display in its five-door avatar. Maruti has received around 25,000 bookings for the Jimny since then, a report published by Motorbeam said. The country's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki has rolled out the first unit of its much-awaited SUV, the five-door Jimny. The first unit was rolled out of the Maruti production facility in Gurugram, Haryana. It is a white-coloured vehicle in its range-topping trim.



All about the Jimny Maruti hopes to rival Mahindra Thar with its simple, practical and no-nonsense off-roader which is based on a ladder-frame chassis giving it a traditional SUV character.



It is interesting to note that Maruti Suzuki already sells a three-door version of the Jimny in other global markets. However, keeping the Indian consumer in mind, Maruti decided to develop a larger, five-door variant of the car for the Indian markets. Earlier, Maruti used to sell its Gypsy in India and auto enthusiasts view Jimny as its successor. However, the similarities end there as the latest Jimny comes with all the features and comforts its contemporaries offer.



Waiting period for the Jimny The Jimny will be offered with the 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine mated with a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Giving it a complete off-roading character will be its 4X4 drive train which comes as a standard and should give Jimny some serious off-road capabilities.

While the pearl arctic white colour is attracting a lot of customers, bluish-black and kinetic yellow have also registered a lot of bookings. Given the high demand for the Jimny, the waiting periods are expected to go up to eight months, the Motorbeam report said.