

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India dispatched 137,320 units to dealers last month against 121,995 units in April last year. Hyundai Motor India, on the other hand, sold 49,701 units in April compared to 44,001 units in the year-ago period. Domestic passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13 per cent in April as demand remained robust across segments, the industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Friday. The total passenger vehicle dispatches from companies to dealers rose to 331,278 units last month compared to 293,303 units in April 2022.



Motorcycle wholesales rose to 839,274 units last month from 735,360 units in April 2022. Two-wheeler dispatches increased by 15 per cent to 1,338,588 units in April from 1,162,582 units a year ago.



The total three-wheeler sales rose to 42,885 units last month from 20,997 units in April 2022. Similarly, scooter dispatches rose to 464,389 units in April against 388,442 units in the year-ago period.



He added that as the industry gradually gets into the monsoon season, among other factors, good rainfall can also help the sector sustain its growth. "All the segments, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have posted growth in April 2023, compared to April 2022, which clearly indicates that the industry has been able to transit very smoothly to BSVI Phase 2 emission norms from April 1 2023," said Vinod Aggarwal, president of SIAM.



"Two-wheelers also posted a growth of 15 per cent in April 2023 compared to last year, while the domestic sales of three-wheelers have reached nearer to the pre-coronavirus levels in April," he added. SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon said the sales of passenger vehicles last month were the highest ever in April.

(With agency inputs)