Maruti's order book: 386,000 pending deliveries, 3-4 months waiting period



Company officials told ETAuto that the large number of bookings for the much-awaited Jimny has taken the delivery time to 7-8 months. The story for other Maruti SUVs is no different. Take the Brezza and Grand Vitara, for example; both have 55,000 and 33,000 pending orders, respectively, to their name. Maruti Suzuki is sitting on a pending order book of 386,000 vehicles, ETAuto has reported. This number includes the orders for Maruti's recently-launched SUV, Jimny. Mahindra Thar's rival has been launched at Rs 12.74 lakh and has more than 31,000 bookings to its credit.



With its revamped line-up of products, Maruti Suzuki intends to corner 50 per cent of the country's total passenger car market share. As things stand, Maruti commands 65 per cent of the non-SUV segment. With Maruti increasing its SUV market share from 10.2 per cent to 25 per cent now, things look bright for the country's largest carmaker. Recently launched, Baleno-based crossover, Fronx also has a waiting period of four months and a pending order book of 28,000 vehicles.



Traditionally, Maruti has been known as a budget-car manufacturer selling its cars in large volumes. However, with its repositioned focus, the car manufacturer has now built a ground for itself in the premium segment of the car market as well. The company has cornered more than 25 per cent share in the vehicles that cost between Rs 10 and 15 lakh.

The demand is high for Maruti cars across segments. The company has the largest pending bookings for its best-selling MPV, Ertiga, for which it has 85,000 pending orders. The waiting period to get the Ertiga CNG has gone up to eight months, the report said.

Thanks to its back-to-back launches in the premium segment, Maruti now has popular offerings like the Grand Vitara, Brezza, Jimny, and Fronx in its product line-up.