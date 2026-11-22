Maruti Suzuki India has raised prices for select vehicle models from Sunday, citing sustained cost pressures.

The increase comes as the automaker grapples with higher price pressures despite efforts to reduce costs. The company said it would pass on part of the increased cost to the market, while seeking to limit the impact on customers.

"... in view of the sustained cost pressures, the company has decided to increase prices of select models, effective 22nd November 2026," Maruti Suzuki said in an exchange filing.

The estimated volume-weighted average price increase is around 0.31 per cent.

Despite sustained cost-reduction efforts, prevailing cost pressures necessitate passing on a portion of the increase to the market, while minimising the impact on customers.

The latest price hike follows three rounds of price increases in the first half of financial year 2027, totalling a little over 1 per cent. Maruti Suzuki reported a 26.36 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter at Rs 2,466.1 crore, despite sharp growth in revenue on the back of record quarterly vehicle sales volumes. Higher input costs resulting from the West Asia conflict weighed on earnings. Its operating EBITDA fell to 9.4 per cent in the quarter from 12.7 per cent in the year-ago period. Higher selling prices and volume were among favourable factors, but adverse costs partly offset their impact.