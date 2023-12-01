Maruti Suzuki November sales: Total sales up 3.39%, SUV sales rise 50%

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 3.39 per cent rise in total sales at 164,439 units in November 2023 as compared to 159,044 units in the same month last year, according to a PTI report.

Company's total domestic sales, comprising passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and third-party supplies, were at 141,489 units in November 2023, as against 139,306 units sold during the same period last year, up 1.57 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing with BSE.

Overall domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 134,158 units last month as compared to 132,395 units in November 2022, a growth of 1.33 per cent, the company said. Sales of entry-level mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, were lower at 9,959 units as compared to 18,251 units in the same month last year.

Similarly, sales of compact cars, including models such as the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, were lower at 64,679 units in November 2023 as compared to 72,844 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

On the other hand, utility vehicle sales, comprising Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, were 50.52 per cent higher at 49,016 units in November 2023, as against 32,563 units in the same period a year ago. The mid-sized sedan Ciaz clocked just 278 units last month as compared to 1,554 units in November 2022, while sales of its van Eeco were higher at 10,226 units as against 7,183 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki said its exports last month were higher at 22,950 units as compared to 19,738 units in November 2022.



(With agency inputs)