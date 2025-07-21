Maruti Suzuki plans 500 new service touchpoints in FY26: MD & CEO

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) is planning to add about 500 new service touchpoints across India during the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), of which 91 have already been established, said its Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi on Monday.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had 5,420 service centres, up from 4,960 by the end of FY24 and 4,560 by the end of FY23.

Touchpoints include traditional dealer workshops, rural servicing centres, service-on-wheels units, and bodyshop-on-wheels formats.

On Monday, India’s largest carmaker inaugurated its 5,500th service touchpoint in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The facility was inaugurated by Ram Suresh Akella and Yasuhiro Kawai, both Executive Officers (Service) at MSIL.

According to Takeuchi, the expansion of touchpoints is being carried out with support from dealers and includes a mix of Arena and Nexa format workshops across both urban and rural areas. “In FY 2024-25, we added 460 new service touchpoints, which is more than one every single day. We plan to continue these efforts and aim to add around 500 new service touchpoints during this financial year, of which we have already set up 91 touchpoints,” he further added. The expansion of the service footprint comes at a time when automobile sales have been tepid in India. In the first quarter of FY26, MSIL’s domestic wholesales dropped by 6.5 per cent year-on-year to 393,572 units.

Maruti’s current service network spans 2,764 cities and includes around 40,000 service bays, with an annual servicing capacity of 30 million vehicles. In FY25, it serviced over 27 million vehicles. The growth in the number of touchpoints aligns with MSIL’s long-term vision to double its vehicle production capacity to about 4 million units annually by FY31. By then, it plans to operate 8,000 service touchpoints across the country, a 53 per cent increase from FY25 levels. The pace of network expansion has notably accelerated. MSIL took 14 years (1983–1997) to establish its first 1,000 service centres. The next 1,000 took nine years, followed by another batch in eight years. But the last 1,000 were added in just three years (2021–2024), reflecting an intensified focus on post-sales infrastructure.