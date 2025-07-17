Govt starts work on Auto Mission Plan to make India global industry leader

The government has initiated the formulation of the Automotive Mission Plan 2047 (AMP 2047), a strategic road map aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision to establish India as a global automotive leader, focusing on innovation and sustainability, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said on Thursday.
Sub-committees for AMP 2047 have held a meeting to outline objectives and framework and targets for sectoral growth, exports and industry advancement, to help increase India's share in global automotive trade.
Seven sub-committees, comprising experts from government, industry, and academia, will guide the development of a comprehensive plan targeting milestones for 2030, 2037, and 2047.
"The vision for 2047 is not an aspiration but a strategic road map backed by concrete targets for sector growth, exports, and industry advancement. We must think beyond specific technologies or companies and focus on India's global standing in 2047, aiming to increase our share in global automotive trade through innovation and quality," Additional Secretary in the Heavy Industries Ministry Hanif Qureshi said.
The initiative involves various ministries, industry bodies (SIAM, ACMA, CII), academia, and testing agencies for an industry-led effort.
"The Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and with the guidance of Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy has initiated the formulation of the Automotive Mission Plan 2047 (AMP 2047), a strategic roadmap aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat @2047' vision. The inaugural meeting of the AMP 2047 Sub-Committees was held to outline the objectives and framework," an official statement said.
AMP 2047 seeks to integrate the collective vision of stake-holders, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), auto component manufacturers, policy-makers, academia and end users, to address challenges like technological advancements and charging infrastructure, the Heavy Industries Ministry stated.
The meeting was attended by representatives from various ministries, including the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, DPIIT, Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change and industry bodies such as SIAM, ACMA, and CII, FICCI, academic institutions, research think tanks and testing agencies.
The AMP 2016-2026 (AMP 2026) is aimed at bringing the Indian Automotive Industry among the top three of the world in engineering, manufacture and exports of vehicles & components; growing in value to over 12 per cent of India's GDP and generating an additional 65 million jobs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
