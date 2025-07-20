Tesla's entry into India to bring innovation in EV insurance space

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market is poised to bring fresh innovation to the electric vehicle (EV) insurance sector, according to industry insiders, who say the US-based firm’s advanced technology and high-quality battery systems are likely to push domestic insurers to rethink and upgrade their offerings.

Last week, Tesla launched its Model Y, a fully electric car priced from ₹60 lakh, by opening its first showroom in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). In the wake of the launch, ACKO, Zurich Kotak, and Liberty General announced they had been chosen as “preferred insurance partners” for Tesla customers in India.

Insurers are now providing comprehensive cover that includes essential EV charging infrastructure such as cables, wall-mounted units and adaptors. A battery secure option, offered as an add-on, is tailored to protect the battery with coverage for repairs and replacement, helping preserve long-term performance.

Also available are policies offering full depreciation shield, gap value protection, consumables and tyre coverage, key replacement, protection for personal belongings, EMI support, and passenger assistance -- all designed to align with Tesla’s premium ownership experience. “Entry of Tesla will impact the larger EV insurance market as Tesla owners are likely to opt for a wider variety of coverages. Secondly, Tesla’s presence will likely drive broader market transformation and EV specific infrastructure growth in the country, encouraging more consumers to consider EVs. This shift may lead to increased demand for EV-specific insurance products as adoption rises,” said Animesh Das, managing director and chief executive of ACKO General Insurance.

In addition to Tesla’s preferred insurers, companies such as New India, HDFC ERGO, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance are offering cover for the company’s vehicles. Premiums range from ₹42,000 for standard cover to ₹1.4 lakh for comprehensive policies based on an insured declared value (IDV) of ₹56.89 lakh. ALSO READ: EV giant Tesla's India entry may have more symbolic than strategic value Paras Pasricha, business head of motor insurance at Policybazaar, said: “Tesla’s entry will significantly impact the EV insurance landscape, especially in the luxury segment. Major insurance companies -- ICICI Lombard, Reliance, HDFC ERGO, and New India -- are offering comprehensive policies for Tesla, including critical add-ons like battery protection and zero depreciation. While the insurance coverages for Tesla are largely similar to other EVs, the sophistication in claims processing, repair network, and data-driven personalisation will evolve with time.”