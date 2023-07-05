In addition to the existing auto ecosystem, we have a thriving electronics ecosystem, which is vital for the EV sector, as it is 70 per cent electronics. Our strengths are in both sectors. Because of the combination, Tamil Nadu will be the automatic choice for any big investor. Looking at the strengths of states, we have the best infrastructure, education and skilling sector, and we have excellent port connectivity. We check all the boxes of any big-time investor. We have a very good share of women workers also. What more do you want as an investor? When you come, you are just plugging into the system.

Lots of new investments are lining up in the EV sector. We will not be able to give names right now. This is an announcement that my Chief Minister has to make. I will just say that some of the biggest names are in talks with us. It is because of the already thriving ecosystem in Tamil Nadu. We are the auto capital of India and now the EV capital of India as well. Our aim is to become the EV capital of the world.