Bajaj Auto launches two co-developed motorcycles with Triumph in India

Bajaj Auto and British motorcycle brand Triumph on Wednesday launched co-developed Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles in India

Press Trust of India Pune
Triumph Speed 400 has been priced at Rs 2.33 lakh with the inaugural price of the bike for the first 10,000 customers pegged at Rs 2.23 lakh, the two partners announced at the launch event on Wednesday.

Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
These motorcycles were unveiled globally in London last week.

The two companies formed a global partnership in 2017.

Speed 400 will be available in the market from mid-this month while Scrambler 400 X, whose price is yet to be announced, will hit the market by October this year.

At the launch, Bajaj Auto Managing Director Rajeev Bajaj said, "we are hopeful of (achieving) significant volume" with the launch of the two new motorcycles, developed in partnership with Triumph.

He said that the motorcycles will be produced at Bajaj Auto's new manufacturing facility in Chakan, which currently has a capacity to produce 5,000 units of these bikes per month. It can be scaled up depending on the demand.

"We will take some time to scale upwe will watch the demand and assess it (before scaling up), he said.

The company also said that over 100 Triumph World showrooms will come up across 80 cities within this fiscal year.

Last month, Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles announced the completion of the transfer of the latter's India sales and marketing operations to the Indian firm.

As part of the partnership, the current 15 Triumph Motorcycle dealerships will be managed by Bajaj Auto but will remain exclusive to the brand and continue to operate in line with Triumph's global standards, the statement said.

The Pune-based automaker said the company already operates four distinct and exclusive dealership networks for its KTM, Bajaj Motorcycles, Chetak Electric and Bajaj three-wheelers range of products.

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:21 PM IST

